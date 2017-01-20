Des Moines taxi driver charged in fatal crash

A Des Moines taxi cab driver is facing charges in a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday when the taxi approached a T intersection, but went straight and ended up in a ravine. A passenger — 49-year-old Shawn Koltiska of Augusta, Kansas — was killed in the crash. Another passenger — 48-year-old Joseph “Brian” Foster of Garden Plain, Kansas — was injured.

The driver, 29-year-old Mohamed Diriye, is now facing charges that include second-offense OWI and homicide by vehicle. A spokesman for the Polk County sheriff’s office says the OWI is alcohol-related.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Sherriff’s Department.