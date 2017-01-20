Search underway for missing girl near Deloit

A search for a missing girl in a western Iowa river resumed this morning after being called off last night due to heavy fog.

The girl disappeared following a car accident in Crawford County near Deloit early yesterday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, a vehicle with five teenagers inside left a corn field for unknown reasons and entered the Boyer River. Four of the individuals were removed from the water unharmed and transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison for treatment of possible hypothermia.

Investigators say the missing female juvenile is believed to have disappeared into the Boyer River.

(By Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)