Thousands turn out for Women’s March events in Iowa

“Sister” rallies were held in Decorah, Des Moines, Dubuque and Iowa City this weekend as hundreds of thousands around the globe gathered for marches to highlight women’s issues.

Organizers of the event in Des Moines say there were 26,000 women — and men — gathered outside the statehouse Saturday.

“Sister warriors!” Sandy Mostaert, one of the organizers of the event in Des Moines, said in welcome.

Pink was the most popular color for hats in the crowd. Many brought hand-painted signs. There were even a few “Love Trumps Hate” posters that had been used at Hillary Clinton campaign rallies. People in the Des Moines crowd vowed this will not be their first show of force to protest policies in the Trump Administration and at the state capitol where Republicans control the agenda.

“Will you? Will you be back again?” one side chanted. The other replied: “I will. I will be back again.”

The crowd marched around the state capitol complex sidewalks, surrounding the capitol and other state office buildings.