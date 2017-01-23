Marshalltown man charged with arson in fatal Hartford fire

A Marshalltown man is charged after Friday’s fatal fire in Hartford.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Marshalltown after there was a deadly fire at Hartford. The man is identified as Stephen James Major who faces charges of arson and operating a motor vehicle without owners consent.

The fire in Hartford turned out to be in a location called Hartford Gun Sales and Training. Crews found a structure fully engulfed in flames. They subsequently found a body inside and started an investigation. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

(By Chuck Shockley, KFJB, Marshalltown)