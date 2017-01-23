Two men arrested after shots fired in Waterloo drug sting

An undercover state drug officer fired shots during a drug sting operation in Waterloo that ended with the arrest of two men Sunday morning.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, two men from Minnesota arrived at the Awesome Car Wash on the city’s east side to deliver narcotics to undercover officers around 7:30 a.m. During the transaction, a state Narcotics Enforcement Special Agent entered the driver’s side door of the men’s car in an attempt to handcuff the driver.

That’s when a fight began and the agent fired two shots at the suspect. No one was injured. Both suspects — 31-year-old Paul Greseth of Wanamingo, Minn., and 24-year-old Dylan Purdy of Upper Minneapolis, Minn. — were booked into the Black Hawk County jail on drug possession charges.

Investigators did not identify the special agent who fired the shots due to his undercover work.

(Reporting by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)