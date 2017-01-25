Appeals Court denies Remsen man’s appeal of murder conviction

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied the second appeal of a Remsen man’s first-degree murder conviction.

Donald Boss was convicted in 2002 of murdering his 10-year-old son Timothy and burying the body under his home. Boss, who was 38 when convicted, appealed the ruling and his life sentence, saying he had ineffective assistance from his lawyer and the district court should not have denied the appeal as untimely.

The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled the appeal by Boss was filed three years after the statute of limitations, and Boss failed to prove any exceptions to the statute of limitations that would allow the appeal to proceed.

Here’s the full ruling: Boss appeal PDF