DNR says pipeline company is cleaning up after Worth County diesel spill

Work crews in north-central Iowa’s Worth County are cleaning up after a diesel pipeline spill.

The leak from a 12-inch Magellan Midstream Partners pipe was discovered Wednesday morning north of Hanlontown. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says they were informed about the spill of more than 138,600 gallons of a diesel mix from the broken pipeline.

The diesel and slush-diesel mixture had pooled in a farm field and had not reached the nearby Willow Creek or the Hanlontown Slough Waterfowl Production Area. Crews had removed about 25,000 gallons of diesel and diesel-contaminated snow by early afternoon on Wednesday.

The DNR says Magellan will remove the diesel and dig up any contaminated soil. The DNR and the Environmental Protection Agency are continuing to monitor the situation and investigate the cause of the leak.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)