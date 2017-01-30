Cubs World Series trophy tour making stops in Iowa

The Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy tour is making several stops in Iowa this week.

The Cubs won the World Series last fall for the first time since 1908.

It’ll be at the River Music Experience in Davenport between noon and 1:30 today and at the University of Iowa Memorial Union between 5:00 and 6:30 tonight. More tour stops are scheduled Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Mason City before the trophy arrives on Wednesday morning in Des Moines at Principal Park, home of the Cubs’ top minor league affiliate.

The trophy is also scheduled to be in Omaha/Council Bluffs on February 10.



