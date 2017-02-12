Boy crushed by hay bale in northwest Iowa

A ten-year-old has died in a northwest Iowa farming accident.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, they received a 911 call of an accident nearly three miles south of Inwood on Highway 18. Inwood emergency personnel and deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. The Canton-Inwood Ambulance from Canton, South Dakota also responded to the scene.

According to Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep, a family member was moving a round bale with a skid loader and somehow the bale moved and fell off of the unit and rolled over 10-year-old Marcus Blom of Inwood. Vander Stoep says the Sanford Air-Med helicopter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota landed at the site of the accident, but he says due to the extent of the boy’s injuries, Blom died at the scene.

(Reporting by Scott Van Aarten, KIWA, Sheldon)