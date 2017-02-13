Drake women on record MVC run

Drake women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk says the Bulldogs are focused on getting better and not the Missouri Valley Conference standings. The Bulldogs became the first Valley team ever to start 13-0 after Sunday’s 98-46 win over Bradley.

With five games remaining the Bulldogs have a two game lead in the standings over second place Northern Iowa.

“Nobody is satisfied with where we are at and nobody thinks we have arrived”, said Baranczyk. “But we also want to enjoy what we are doing and there is a fine line there.”

Not only is an unbeaten Valley regular season a possibility but at 20-4 overall Drake appears to be a nearly sure bet to get into the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we have to continue to talk about getting better because that is the mission we are on.”

Drake returns to action Friday at Indiana State.