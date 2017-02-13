Lamoni man, Davenport woman, dead after accidents

The Iowa State Patrol is now releasing the name of the man who was killed in a weekend accident in south-central Iowa.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Decatur County on a gravel road north of Lamoni. Troopers say 56-year-old Jerry Dwayne Smith of Lamoni was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck that, for unknown reasons, went out of control on a bridge over a creek.

The pickup crashed through a wooden guard rail and landed upside down in the creek. First responders couldn’t revive Smith, who was declared dead at the scene.

In eastern Iowa, a woman who was critically hurt in a crash last Friday in Davenport has died.

Ninety-three-year-old Ruth Hitchcock had been seriously injured when a truck driven by 39-year-old John Morgan of Davenport crossed the centerline and collided head-on with her passenger car. Morgan, who also received serious injuries, was charged with driving left of center, failure to have his vehicle under control, driving under suspension an having no insurance.

At one time, Hitchcock had owned an auto dealership in Muscatine. According to her obituary, she was the first woman dealer appointed by General Motors.

(Phil Roberts contributed the Davenport information in this story)