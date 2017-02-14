Former Ringgold County jailer accused of having sex with inmates

A former jailer and dispatcher for the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The charges come after an investigation headed up by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Iowa DCI Special Agent in-charge Michael Motsinger says the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office called in the state almost immediately.

He says the sheriff’s department felt there was a conflict of interest if they investigated, so they called the DCI. Motsinger says the allegations against the jailer began last summer.

Motsinger says they looked into the July allegation and then more information was found in September and they looked at the case again and that led to charges being filed.

Court documents show that Scott Derscheid of Mount Ayr is alleged to have engaged in three sexual acts with two women while they were in custody at the Ringgold County Jail. One incident reportedly occurred in July, the other two in September. Derscheid resigned from his jailer/dispatcher position at the Ringgold County Jail in October.

Derscheid was arrested last month and charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with an offender. Derscheid went before a judge and pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $2,000 cash.

( Reporting by Jordan Armstrong, KSIB,Creston)