Iowa State rides fast start to win at K-State

Iowa State has moved into a third place tie in the Big-12 standings. The Cyclones roared out to a 19 point lead and never trailed in an 87-79 win at Kansas State. In his second career start Solomon Young was a force around the rim for the Cyclones.

Young finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and also hauled down 12 rebounds.

“It is really important to get that chemistry since it is only my second game starting”, said Young. “But I am getting a lot of reps in practice and the more games we play we get better and better chemistry.”

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm felt the Cyclones set the tone with a quick start.

“I thought we came out and really moved the ball well offensively”, said Prohm. “Defensively we had good ball screen defense and we got off to a great start and that was big.”

Deonte Burton added 17 points for the Cyclones who improve to 16-9 overall.