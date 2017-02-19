Davenport police charge man with Friday night murder

Davenport Police have filed charges in a weekend shooting death.

Davenport Police were called to a central city address a little before 10 on Friday night. Upon arrival they found one person with suspected gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Lasabian Walker of Rock Island, Illinois, was pronounced dead at a Davenport hospital.

Detectives worked leads in the case and arrested 27-year-old David Levy Jr. of Davenport. He is charged with first-degree murder.

(Reporting by Phil Roberts in Davenport)