Four people arrested after drive-by shooting in Ames

Four men are jailed after a drive-by shooting in the Campustown area of Ames.

Officers were called to the area at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a fight. A short time later, a red passenger car stopped in the 200 block of Welch Avenue. Shots were fired into the crowd from the vehicle. Officers responded by firing back at the vehicle.

The shooters then fled northbound on Welch Avenue and then west on Lincoln Way. Three victims were treated for gunshot wounds at the scene. One of the victims was taken to a Des Moines hospital and the other two to Mary Greeley Medical Center for treatment. It is believed that none of the injuries were life threatening. The names of those wounded have not been released.

In a news release, Ames Police reported that 20-year-old Terrion Maxfield and 19-year-old Desmon Siner both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin were arrested by Fort Dodge Police for attempted murder. Both men were located at a Fort Dodge hospital with the suspect vehicle also located in Fort Dodge.

Two other men, 20-year-old Charles Smith and 21-year-old Traveion D. Henry, both of Milwaukee were also arrested in Fort Dodge and charged with attempted murder-aiding and abetting. All four men are in the Story County Jail in Nevada.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Ames Police Department in the investigation. The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending a review by Ames Police.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)