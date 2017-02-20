Sioux City woman says her son was hit in the Ames shooting

A Sioux City woman has confirmed that her son was one of five people wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in Ames.

Officers were sent to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports that two groups were fighting as bars closed in the area. As police officers separated the groups, shots were fired from a stopped car into the crowd. Police say two officers fired into the car, which sped away.

Three bystanders in the crowd were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Kathy Heaton of Sioux City has confirmed that one of those three victims is her son, Kyle Heaton, who is a student at Iowa State University, and that he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Heaton says her son has been treated and released from the Ames hospital and that the wound was not serious.

Commander Geoff Huff of the Ames Police says the two wounded suspects and two other men were found at a Fort Dodge hospital. Huff says 20-year-old Terrion Maxfield and 19-year-old Desmon Siner both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin were arrested by Fort Dodge Police for attempted murder. Both men were located at a Fort Dodge hospital with their car also located in Fort Dodge.

Two other men, 20-year-old Charles Smith and 21-year-old Traveion D. Henry, both of Milwaukee were also arrested in Fort Dodge and charged with attempted murder-aiding and abetting. All four men are in the Story County Jail in Nevada.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)