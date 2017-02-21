Names of officers in Ames shooting released

Ames police have released more information about a weekend shooting that injured several people.

The gunfire followed the report of a fight in the Campustown area at around 1:30 Sunday morning. Responding officers saw two people in a car fire shots into a crowd of people.

Twenty-two-year-old Naronne Cole, Jr. and 24-year-old Antwane Gordon — both of Fort Dodge — and 22-year-old Kyle Heaton, an ISU student from Sioux City, were all struck by the gunfire from the car. Their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Two police officers fired back at the car. Those officers are identified as Sergeant Derek Grooters and Officer Clint Hertz. Four young men were eventually arrested in connection with the shooting.

All four are from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were captured in Fort Dodge, where two of the men went to a hospital with gunshot wounds.