Hawkeye man found dead, murder investigation underway

A murder investigation is underway in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is on the scene of a death which occurred near Hawkeye yesterday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says they received a 911 call after a 39-year old man was found bleeding from his chest at the end of his driveway.

Few details have been released and the victim has not been identified. Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher says they believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)