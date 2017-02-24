Ames police file more charges in Campustown shooting

More charges have been filed in connection with a shooting in the Campustown area of Ames last weekend.

Four young men from Milwaukee, Wisconsin were originally charged with attempted murder after the shooting that injured three people early Sunday morning. Ames police now say the men, being held in the Story County Jail, are also facing felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury.

According to police, the shots were fired from a car into a crowd of people. Officers then shot at the car. Two of the people injured had allegedly been involved in a fight with the people in the car shortly before the gunfire. The four suspects were arrested in Fort Dodge, where two of the men had checked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The men who are jailed in the case are identified as 20-year-old Terrion Maxfield, 19-year-old Desmon Siner, 20-year-old Charles Smith, and 21-year-old Traveion Henry. The men who were struck by the gunfire were identified as 22-year-old Naronne Cole Jr. and 24-year-old Antwane Gordon, both of Fort Dodge, and 22-year-old Kyle Heaton, an Iowa State University student from Sioux City.