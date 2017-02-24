No. 21 Drake women look to clinch MVC title

The 21st ranked Drake women’s basketball team is closing in on its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 2000 and can clinch it tonight with a victory at home over Northern Iowa.

The Bulldogs have won 16 straight games and take a 15-0 Valley record into a game against a second place UNI squad that is 13-2.

Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk says no matter what happens in this game there is still plenty to accomplish for the Bulldogs.

“There is still a lot left”, said Baranczyk. “That’s what is so fun is there is a long ways for this team to go and we still have a lot more fun to have.”

UNI will be a tough hurdle to clear. The Panthers took the Bulldogs to double overtime in their first meeting in Cedar Falls.