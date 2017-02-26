Iowa women rally to top Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Wisconsin 20-8 in the fourth quarter to post a 71-60 victory over Wisconsin to close out the regular season. The Hawkeyes finish the regular season 17-12 overall, 8-8 in the Big Ten Conference.

“Well, a great way to end our regular season here with a nice crowd today, and an opportunity to recognize our three seniors”, said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. ” They all have done such a great job for us the last four years, so it’s nice that they went out on a win on their home court, playing well. That was good.”

Iowa is the No. 8 seed in the 2017 Big Ten Conference Tournament. The tournament is set for March 1-5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes open tournament play against ninth-seeded Northwestern (19-10; 8-8) on Thursday at 11 a.m. (CT). The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. The winner will advance to meet top-seeded Ohio State on Friday at 11 a.m.