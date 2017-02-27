Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Sioux City man goes to trial for murder, again, after change of venue

Sioux City man goes to trial for murder, again, after change of venue

By

Jury selection is underway today in Council Bluffs in the second murder trial of a Sioux City man.

The trial of 48-year-old Elias Wanatee is being held in Pottawattamie County District Court after a judge granted Wanatee’s request for a change of venue, citing excessive publicity in the Sioux City area.

Wanatee’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December after jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Wanatee is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death a year ago of 50-year-old Vernon Mace in Sioux City.

There were no witnesses and police didn’t find a weapon. Wanatee’s attorney suggests his client acted in self-defense.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page