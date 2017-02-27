Sioux City man goes to trial for murder, again, after change of venue

Jury selection is underway today in Council Bluffs in the second murder trial of a Sioux City man.

The trial of 48-year-old Elias Wanatee is being held in Pottawattamie County District Court after a judge granted Wanatee’s request for a change of venue, citing excessive publicity in the Sioux City area.

Wanatee’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December after jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Wanatee is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death a year ago of 50-year-old Vernon Mace in Sioux City.

There were no witnesses and police didn’t find a weapon. Wanatee’s attorney suggests his client acted in self-defense.