Iowa educator claims national honors from USDA, ag group

A high school science teacher from eastern Iowa is among eight teachers nationwide being singled out for honors.

It’s called the National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award and it comes from the USDA and the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization.

The Iowan being recognized is DeEtta Anderson, who teaches biology and physical science at Center Point-Urbana High.

Andersen has her students develop biological buffers to clean a nearby water body. They also design wind turbines as part of an alternative energy unit and they engineer starch-based plastics to replace oil-based plastics.

Anderson and the seven other teachers will be honored at a National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Kansas City in June.