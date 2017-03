Davenport police are asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate the weekend murder of an Illinois man. Davenport police received a report on Sunday of someone lying in a parking lot in north-central Davenport.

When they responded they found a body in the parking lot of the Davenport Schools Athletic Complex. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Demetrius Allen of Rock Island, who had suspected gunshot wounds. An autopsy is pending.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)