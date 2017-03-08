Ag Expo opens in Omaha

Thousands of farmers from Iowa and surrounding states are expected to attend The Triumph of Ag Expo, opening today in Omaha.

Organizer Bob Mancuso says there’s a wide range of ag equipment bristling with the latest technology as well as a row of antique tractors and implements at the 51st annual event.

Mancuso says, “It’s a great tradition and a great opportunity for farmers and ranchers in the Midwest here to come down and see what’s new in farming and ranching and all aspects of the farm operation.” The two-day event provides a chance for growers and livestock producers to ask questions and talk directly to suppliers.

“There’s over 900 exhibiters over 200,000 square feet and something for every operation,” Mancuso says. “There’s seminars both days of the show, such as succession planning, retirement planning, wind turbines to irrigation.” Mancuso says the event is one of the largest indoor Farm Machinery Shows in the Midwest which also has regional appeal as it comes before the planting season and spring fieldwork begin.

“A lot of the new toys such as ATVs, carts, different things you might use on your farm operation but also you have all the equipment, new products, new services,” he says, “everything to do with the farm and ranch operation from crops to feeds to cattle, pork operations.”

The expo runs today and tomorrow at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha. There is no entry fee.