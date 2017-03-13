Hawkeyes miss out on Big Dance, earn #1 seed in NIT

University of Iowa men’s basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will host eighth-seeded South Dakota (22-11) of the Summit League on Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Iowa enters the NIT with an 18-14 overall record, finishing in a tie for fifth place in the Big Ten standings. The Hawkeyes are led by senior guard Peter Jok, averaging 19.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. South Dakota lost in the Summit League tournament to South Dakota State (74-71). South Dakota won the Summit League regular season title and had won seven straight games before the tournament loss. Iowa is 1-0 versus South Dakota, recording an 87-63 win early in the 2012-13 season in Iowa City. The winner of the South Dakota at Iowa game will meet the winner of a first round contest that has fifth-seeded Fresno State playing at No. 4 seed TCU.