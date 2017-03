The body of a central Iowa man has been recovered by rangers at Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials at the park learned late Tuesday afternoon that a park visitor had slipped and fallen off the rim of the canyon west of Mather Point. It’s estimated 30-year-old Gom Dang of Ankeny fell 280 feet.

Park rangers used a helicopter and a long line to recover the body on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of the National Parks Service.