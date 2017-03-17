Hawkeyes to hold another spring football practice in West Des Moines

The Iowa football teams is planning another spring trip to Wes Des Moines.

The Hawkeyes announced they will hold an open practice at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines on April 7th. They started holding a practice at the site in central Iowa five years ago as a way to reach out to more fans.

This year’s event features a youth clinic, followed by an autograph session at 5:30 and then the practice at 6:15. Iowa is coming off an 8-5 season where they lost their fifth straight bowl game. Iowa open spring drills on March 22, and will hold their annual spring game in Kinnick Stadium on Friday, April 21st.

Iowa opens the 2017 football season September 2nd hosting Wyoming