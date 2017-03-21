Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning is the Cyclones’ starting middle linebacker

After starting 14 games at quarterback the past two years for Iowa State Joel Lanning is the Cyclones starting middle linebacker. ISU linebacker coach Tyson Veidt (vite) says Lanning is at the top of the depth chart heading into this weekend’s scrimmage.

Lanning passed for more than 25 hundred yards and rushed for nearly 550 yards the past two seasons. He is still working some at quarterback but Veidt says he would not be surprised if Lanning is the starter at linebacker for the September 2 season opener against Northern Iowa.

“He is a natural leader so obviously this is a position where he has to continue to be great leader for us”, said Veidt. “He is a really good football player regardless of whether he is on the offensive side or the defensive side so that certainly helps him a lot.”

Lanning says he was approached about the move two weeks before spring drills and says he likes the challenge and is feeling more comfortable as he gains experience.

“In my career I have had three coordinators and two head coaches so going to the other side of the ball is not going to be any different than learning a new offense”, said Lanning. “I am athletic enough to do it.”

