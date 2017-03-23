Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Education / Passengers escape major injuries as two school buses collide in Scott County

Passengers escape major injuries as two school buses collide in Scott County

By

Two school buses collided Wednesday in eastern Iowa’s Scott County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a rural intersection about two miles northwest of Long Grove. Both buses were carrying children from the North Scott School District.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Stanley Ray was driving a bus that stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded northbound into the intersection and collided with a westbound bus driven by 63-year-old Hope Schroeder.

Ray was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One child was treated for minor injuries at the scene.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page