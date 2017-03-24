DCI investigating death of Cerro Gordo County Jail inmate

The death of an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail in Mason City is under investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a man was found unresponsive in a detox cell at about 4:25 Thursday morning. According to the DCI’s written statement, jail staff attempted to perform life-saving measures and Mason City fire paramedics took the man to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate’s name was not released. An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)