Iowa State awards Prohm and Fennelly contract extensions

Iowa State basketball coaches Steve Prohm and Bill Fennelly have agreed to contract extensions through 2022.

Prohm’s team won six of its last seven regular-season games this year, then captured the Big 12 Tournament Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth year in a row.

“Coach Prohm has led our program to a Big 12 Championship and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances while also representing our institution and athletics department in a first-class manner, both on and off the court,” said Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard. “His values and approach to coaching are a perfect fit for our institution and fan base.”

In two years at Iowa State, Prohm has registered a 47-23 record, advanced to the NCAA “sweet 16” last season and the Cyclones lost to Purdue last week in the round of 32. His deal was extended one year and his total compensation was increased to $2 million annually.

Fennelly’s team also finished strong in 2016-17, winning its final five regular-season games, knocking off the sixth-ranked team in the country on the road and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the tenth time in 11 seasons.

“When you consider Coach Fennelly took a program that had averaged just more than 10 wins a year in the two decades before his arrival and now has won 465 games in Ames, it’s a pretty amazing story,” added Pollard. “His players are great ambassadors on and off the court and he has personally built a loyal and large fan base one person at a time.”

Fennelly’s contract was extended three years to June 30, 2022.