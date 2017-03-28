Belmond man found dead in grain trailer

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the body of a man found trapped in a grain trailer Monday afternoon in Belmond.

When emergency responders arrived at the Maxyield Cooperative, they were informed that the person was loading a truck and was missing. The witnesses informed emergency responders that the man may be trapped in a grain silo or the semi trailer.

A search was conducted and the man was located in the semi trailer loaded with grain and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as 57-year-old Daniel W. Feller of Belmond.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)