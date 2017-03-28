Two killed in accident in rural Wappello County

Two people were killed in a traffic crash Monday morning in southeast Iowa’s Wapello County.

It happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. at a rural intersection about three miles north of Agency. A State Patrol report shows a pickup driven by 18-year-old Casey Jarmes of Sigourney failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit in the passenger side by an oncoming semi. Jarmes was injured, while his 16-year-old brother, Cale — a passenger in the truck — was killed. The semi driver, 61-year-old Joseph Snakenberg of Webster, also died at the scene.

After hitting the pickup, the semi hit a tree, and both vehicles ended up in the ditch.