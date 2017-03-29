Judge moves trial for Urbandale man accused of killing police officers

The trial of a man charged with the murder of two central Iowa police officers will take place in northeast Iowa’s Dubuque County.

Scott Michael Greene of Urbandale is accused in the November 2, 2016 ambush-style shooting deaths of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sergeant Anthony Beminio.

District Court Judge Karen Romano has ruled extensive media coverage would make it difficult to find an impartial jury in Polk County.

The 46-year-old Greene will instead be tried in Dubuque County. The trial is scheduled to begin on September 18.

Here’s the ruling: Scott-Greene-change-of-venue PDF