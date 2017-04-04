Rural Tama County man admits to poaching deer

A Tama County man has admitted to illegally taking a deer.

Sixty-one-year Ralph Ray Rozevink of rural Tama County, pleaded guilty February 22nd to shooting a doe from the highway in southern Marshall County in December of 2016. State Conservation Officer Brett Reece had investigated and charged him with one count of shooting a deer slug from a public highway, illegally taking a deer and illegal transportation of a deer.

Rozevink was fined $585 dollars and assessed $1,500 in liquidated damages. He also had to give up the deer and received a multiple year suspension of his hunting license.