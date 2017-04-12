Elgin man charged in connection with child’s shooting death

A man from the northeast Iowa community of Elgin has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a child last summer.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Henriksen is facing a count of possessing a firarm while an unlawful user of marijuana. The charge was unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Four-year-old Jayden Phillips died when he accidentally shot himself in the head of Henriksen’s home in Elgin. According to court documents, investigators determined the gun belonged to Henriksen and several items in the home tested positive for marijuana.

Henriksen faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

(Reporting by Darin Swenson, KDEC, Decorah)