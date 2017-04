The storms that rumbled across Iowa last night produced at least one tornado.

The twister was spotted around 8 p.m. a couple miles southwest of Carroll in west-central Iowa.

No one was injured, but the brief tornado downed trees and power poles,

overturned a camper in the town of Halbur, and damaged a few outbuildings – according to reports to the National Weather Service.

Quarter-size hail and wind gusts of 60 miles an hour were reported across much of the state.