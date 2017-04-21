Disciplinary action underway against student after threat to Clinton High School

Police in the eastern Iowa town of Clinton say a message was posted on social media about 9:30 last night which threatened the safety of students and staff at Clinton High School.

The threat, posted on Instagram, indicated something would happen at the school today. Clinton School Superintendent Deb Olson says police quickly determined who posted the threat.

“We’ve visited that person’s house, talked to the parents and had things taken care of by about 1:30 this morning,” Olson says. “Obviously, there will be ramifications to this.” On his Twitter account this morning, the principal of Clinton High School said disciplinary action is already underway. Olson says school is in session as usual in Clinton this morning and extra precautions are being taken.

“Not only will Officer Sparks be there early today, our school resource officer,” Olson says, “but there will be extra patrols around the building this morning as well.” Clinton police were able to determine the threat was “not credible,” according to Olson.

“I am fully satisfied that the threat does not exist any longer and that we will move forward today,” Olson says. “I would just reassure everybody in our community that things are as they should be.” No names were released.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)