Hawkeyes close spring drills under the lights

The Iowa football team used to complete spring drills with an open practice. But with the chance to gain exposure on the Big Ten Network and the hopes of attracting a larger crowd under the lights Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz has altered the format as they close out spring practice tonight in Kinnick Stadium

“We will play it as a game without kicking”, said Ferentz. “We will punt the ball but not return them and we will kick field goals. We plan to play 15 minute quarters with a running clock.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says a new starting quarterback won’t be selected until fall camp. Junior Tyler Wieggers (we-gurs) and sophomore Nathan Stanley are competing to take over for C.J. Beathard.

“They both have competed very hard for the job and neither one of them has pulled away”, said Ferentz. “At this point will will let them keep competing and at some point we are going to need to make a decision.”

The west grandstands only will be open for spectators. Gates C, E, G and H will open at 6 p.m. All parking lots will open at 5 p.m. Roster cards for the spring game will be available at the entrances, along with schedule posters, Iowa schedule cards for the 2017 season and B1G posters and schedule cards. Normal game day procedures will be in effect. Patrons should expect delays if they are attempting to carry purses or bags into Kinnick Stadium.