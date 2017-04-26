Marshalltown man charged with murder after stabbing

Marshalltown police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Authorities in Marshalltown were called to an address early Wednesday where they found a stabbing victim who was taken to the hospital here where 21-year-old Isaiah Parker of Marshalltown died. A suspect was on scene at the time and after an investigation, was arrested.

That person was identified as 22-year-old Jordan Parker of Marshalltown. He was charged with second-degree murder and was taken to the Marshall County Jail with an initial appearance in court pending.

(By Chuck Shockley, KFJB, Marshalltown)