A 26-year-old Des Moines man has admitted to committing a string of armed robberies and to dealing drugs. Alexander Hamilton was linked to robberies at 16 convenience stores in Des Moines and one in Ames.

Four co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty in connection with the crime spree that happened last year between March 17th and April 17th. One of the co-conspirators is awaiting sentencing for robbing a bank, too. All will be sent to federal prison.