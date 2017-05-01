Milford man found dead in home after police return gunfire

The DCI is investigating the death of a man in Milford who exchanged gunfire with police.

Milford police were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence around nine o’clock last night. Officers say a man fired several shots at them and one officer fired back as they moved away to safety.

Police tried unsuccessfully for several hours to make contact with the man, and then around midnight entered the home. They found 52-year-old Robert Brummer dead inside. Brummer’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

The Milford police officer, who has not been identified, has been put on administrative leave during the investigation.