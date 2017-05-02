Teen pleads not guilty to burning Cedar Bridge in Madison County

A young man accused in the burning of one of the iconic covered bridges in Madison County has pleaded not guilty.

Eighteen-year-old Joel Davis of Norwalk was arrested April 19, one day after 17-year-old Alex Hoff of West Des Moines was arrested and accused of starting the April 15 fire that destroyed the Cedar Bridge near Winterset. Davis entered not guilty pleas Monday to second-degree arson and related charges.

His trial is scheduled to begin July 18. A judge allowed Davis to post a $1,500 payment and be released to his parents until the trial. That will allow Davis to finish his senior year of high school.

The Cedar Bridge was featured on the cover of the best-selling novel “The Bridges of Madison County,” which was adapted into the 1995 movie starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep.

