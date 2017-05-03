Radio Iowa

Bond issues approved in Ankeny, Dallas and Howard counties

Several Iowa communities held bond issue votes on Tuesday. Voters in Ankeny approved more than $11 million for a new library and a fire station, while Dallas County voters okayed $23 million for a new jail.

Howard County will be getting a new jail after a positive bond issue vote Tuesday. Some 61.4% of county residents approved a $5 million referendum to replace the current 135-year-old facility.

The new center would house the jail, 911 operations and the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.

(By Darin Sverson, KDEC, Decorah)

 


