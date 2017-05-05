Autopsy: man who exchanged gunfire with police died of self-inflicted shot

An autopsy shows a northwest Iowa man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after he exchanged fire with a police officer. It happened Sunday night in Milford.

Police say 52-year-old Robert Brunner fired shots as the officers responded to a domestic disturbance. That’s according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, which states Officer Hoss returned fire as he retreated.

The police tried to make contact with Brunner for several hours before they entered and found him dead inside the home. An autopsy shows while Brunner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, he had another gunshot wound to his torso.

The Iowa DCI is handling the investigation.