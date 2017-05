A Randalia man is facing charges after leading police on a chase in northeast Iowa Thursday morning.

Authorities say 24-year-old Zachary Willie sped away from a West Union police officer who tried to make a traffic stop. Police say Willie rammed a Winneshiek County Sheriff’s vehicle during the chase and was eventually captured when the chase ended in a farm field.

Willie is facing charges that include four counts of assault on a peace officer.

By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah.