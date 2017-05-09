Man charged for ‘kill’ threats against governor, four other officials

A Florida man with grandchildren in Iowa has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill Iowa’s governor and four other state officials.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the arrest of 59-year-old Richard Gillow. He allegedly found the “comment” section on Governor Branstad’s official website, then emailed his threat to kill Branstad, Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds, Attorney General Tom Miller and two other state officials.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Gillow is a Navy veteran who suffers from post traumatic stress. Messages on Gillow’s Facebook page indicate the Iowa Department of Human Services recently removed his grandchildren from the custody of his daughter. In one post on his Facebook page, Gillow called Iowa’s legal system “corrupt” and he listed several Iowa officials who he said “need to die.”