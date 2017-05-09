Step-daughter charged with murdering Des Moines man

Police are investigating the 13th homicide of the year in Des Moines.

Forty-nine-year-old Anthony Hartman was found shot to death yesterday in the basement of a home on the southwest side of Des Moines. Police arrested his 29-year-old step-daughter Sera Alexander. She’s been charged with first-degree murder.

Court records show Hartman pleaded guilty in November to domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, but police say evidence at the murder scene indicates Hartman was not a threat to his step-daughter at the time of the shooting.