Man accused of killing Pottawattamie County deputy is back in Iowa

The man accused in the murder of a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy is now back in Iowa and locked up in the Woodbury County Jail.

Woodbury County Deputies transported 23-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty from Council Bluffs to Sioux City this morning. He was caught in Omaha after he escaped.

Major Tony Wingert says Pottawatamie County asked for the help and they had no hesitation. “Anytime we can cooperate with other law enforcement, they’ve had a terrible week and they do a great job down there, but they shouldn’t be tasked with that job of housing the inmate,” Wingert says. “They asked us, we are very glad they asked us and think we can handle it. We have a very close working relationship with them and we said we’d gladly do that.”

Correa-Carmenaty allegedly shot deputy Mark Burbridge to death as he escaped the Pottawattamie County Jail. Wingert’s not saying if Correa-Carmenaty will be held in a special cell away from the general jail population or if other accommodations are made.

He says they have a risk team that moves high risk people when they are going to court and he says they will follow the proper protocols and do a good job. Deputy Pat Morgan was also shot in the jailbreak, but he is expected to recover. The Pottawattamie County Attorney said he didn’t think it was wise to house the alleged killer in the same jail where he escaped and committed the crime in order to avoid any conflicts or claims of mistreatment.

(Reporting and photo by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)